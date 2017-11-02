Trending Right Now

Published on Thursday, 02 November 2017

Birla defends viscose pollution allegations

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Image: (c) Muhammad Fajar Fauzan

MUMBAI – Aditya Birla says it has put in place a range of new partnerships with the textile value chain to lower the environmental impact of its viscose staple fibre production. The statement comes following a report earlier this year in which Birla was implicated, amongst other fibre suppliers, of pollution from the its viscose textile mills in Indonesia, China and India where the local ecosystem was exposed to hazardous processing chemicals, such as caustic soda and sulphuric acid.

Earlier this year, the Dirty Fashion report, commissioned by the Changing Markets Foundation [URL link] claimed it had clear evidence of viscose pollution effecting local water supplies, on an unprecedented scale in these regions.