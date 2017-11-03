Trending Right Now

Published on Friday, 03 November 2017

Natural fibres key in VF Corp deal to buy Icebreaker

Written by John Mowbray

Details

GREENSBORO – VF Corporation says that its focus on high performance apparel made with natural fibres was a major reason behind its proposed deal to buy New Zealand clothing brand Icebreaker. The Wellington-based apparel brand bases its entire collection on NZ-sourced merino wool, cellulosic-based textile fibres and recycled raw materials from non-synthetic sources.

Icebreaker has been known for establishing long-term partnerships with wool suppliers who uphold strict animal well-being and husbandry standards and prohibit the controversial practice of mulesing.

The deal for Icebreaker, which has an annual turnover of around US$150 million, is expected to close in early 2018. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.