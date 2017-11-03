PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 03 November 2017

Consumers more aware of textile environmental impacts

Written by Joe Pinkstone
  • Print
Details

ZURICH – Results from an Oeko-Tex study, the first of its kind to focus on the global consumer as opposed to the textile industry, appears to show a rising awareness among consumers about the contributions of the fashion industry to climate change.

The results, announced via webinar, of the study came from a survey conducted in the summer of 2017 which involved over 11,000 consumers in ten countries. With a range of people from different generations and different countries the information was collated and analysed by Anerca International.

Have you also seen?
Labels test 1
Textile Standards & Legislation

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc November 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek
Advertise With Us
Radici November 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Amfori Foreign Trade November 2017
HeiQ November 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet November 2017

Job of the Week

Be part of something Better - Supply Chain Coordinator at Better Cotton Initiative – London/Geneva

An opportunity to join an enthusiastic and dynamic team that are making significant global changes. Supporting the Senior Manager - Assurance and Supply Chain Compliance, on maintaining the integrity of the Chain of Custody (CoC) guidelines and coordinating the execution of the BCI Assurance Program in your assigned countries.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Reference Tools