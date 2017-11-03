Trending Right Now

Published on Friday, 03 November 2017

Consumers more aware of textile environmental impacts

Written by Joe Pinkstone

ZURICH – Results from an Oeko-Tex study, the first of its kind to focus on the global consumer as opposed to the textile industry, appears to show a rising awareness among consumers about the contributions of the fashion industry to climate change.

The results, announced via webinar, of the study came from a survey conducted in the summer of 2017 which involved over 11,000 consumers in ten countries. With a range of people from different generations and different countries the information was collated and analysed by Anerca International.