Trending Right Now

Published on Monday, 06 November 2017

Marimekko aims to scale use of viscose alternative

Written by John Mowbray
HELSINKI – As part of its sustainability strategy to 2020, clothing and textile retailer Marimekko, has teamed up with fellow Finnish company Spinnova to help to scale-up the use of alternatives to viscose textiles available in its stores that are produced directly from wood pulp, but without the use of harsh chemical solvents. Instead, fibres made using a unique wet extrusion process based on the flow properties (rheology) of a modified, aqueous wood fibre slurry.

Marimekko says it wants to invest in materials that are increasingly consistent with the principles of sustainable development, and is also set to increase its proportion of BCI sourced cotton fabrics and new materials. 

