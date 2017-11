Published on Monday, 06 November 2017

Report points to improved viscose transparency

Written by David Styles

Credit: Canopy

VANCOUVER – An updated version of the ‘Hot Button Report’ has been released by not-for-profit environmental organisation, Canopy. The 2017 report features eleven viscose and rayon producers, accounting for around 70 per cent of the global market.

In its second year of existence, the report features new criteria and reports on participating companies, which – on the most part – have adhered to the guidelines and made strides to increase transparency.