Trending Right Now

Published on Tuesday, 07 November 2017

Spandex gets recycled certification

Written by Joe Pinkstone
TAIWAN – For the first time, recycled spandex derived from pre-consumer waste has been certified to the Global Recycled Standard. The GRS certification was awarded to a Taiwanese-based textile producer in October 2017 and is claimed to have the same properties of virgin-grade spandex fibre that would otherwise be destined for landfill.

The disposal of waste spandex is a complex problem, with little pre-existing infrastructure for sustainable recycling. Created as a by-product in the manufacturing process, the waste spandex is collected from the producer’s own production lines as well as other manufacturers in China, and through new, innovative technology allows it to be recycled and re-used to make sportswear, hosiery, swimwear and a range of other types of stretch apparel.

Textile Standards & Legislation

