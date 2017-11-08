Trending Right Now

Published on Wednesday, 08 November 2017

Reports aim to boost organic cotton trade

Written by John Mowbray

PARIS – Kering and Textile Exchange have today published two guides on the organic cotton trade, which they hope will provide a blueprint for companies sourcing organic cotton, and accelerate its use across textile and clothing supply chains.

Because the organic cotton market has been quite fragmented and only makes up approximately 0.5 per cent of the total cotton supply, it is often difficult for companies to find what they need in terms of organic cotton sourcing.

The first report concerns fibre classification to ease sourcing based on quality, type and regional varieties whereas the second – and potentially extremely useful document – examines organic cotton trading models and aims to progress more responsible pricing and trade.