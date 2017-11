Published on Wednesday, 08 November 2017

ZDHC adds new certification standard

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

AMSTERDAM – ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Programme has announced that BLC Chem-Map has been accepted as a certification standard on the programme. The company will act as an indicator of chemical formulations conforming to the ZDHC’s Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL).

BLC Chem-Map also offers chemical suppliers the option to achieve Level 3 conformance on the ZDHC programme, the organisation says.