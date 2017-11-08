Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Wednesday, 08 November 2017

GOTS India event debates social compliance

Written by Simon Ferrigno
DELHI – Weighty issues such as labour rights, living wages and land grabs were on the agenda at today’s Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) meeting on social compliance which was being held as a precursor event to the on-going 19th Organic World Congress (OWC) in India.

Delegates agreed that wage equality was a vital key towards textile standards including a need for living wages and collective bargaining, but it was stressed that most standards still focus on minimum criteria only. Simon Ferrigno reports.

