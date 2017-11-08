Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Wednesday, 08 November 2017

Apparel labels to combat microplastics

Written by David Styles
MUNICH – Swedish clothing label manufacturer, ACG Accent, has showcased its new ‘Mistral – Save the Sea’ range of labelling for textiles and clothing at the on-going Performance Days exhibition in Germany. The project was founded in response to the oceanic pollution caused in part by synthetic textiles that can shed microfibers into global aquatic systems.

The first products on display here in Munich form the company’s concept design campaign which are all produced using natural materials which the company says avoid the shedding of microfibres during laundering as well as the issue of plastic garment tags used to attach labels. David Styles reports from Munich.

