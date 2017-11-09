Trending Right Now

Published on Thursday, 09 November 2017

Recycling ‘breakthrough’ on poly/cotton textiles

Written by John Mowbray

STOCKHOLM – For the first time a new chemical process has been demonstrated that recovers viscose filaments from polyester/cotton blended fabrics to give three commercial outputs from a single waste stream.

The new technology is being described as a breakthrough by Mistra Future Fashion where cotton is turned into new high-quality viscose filaments and two pure new monomers are derived from polyester/cotton blended materials – all at high yields.

Importantly, the process has been designed to be integrated into existing production technologies so that it can be more easily scaled up.