Trending Right Now

Archroma
Published on Thursday, 09 November 2017

NFL merchandise made with plastic bottles

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
Photo: Denver Broncos

DENVER – NFL team Denver Broncos has announced its new official cap will be made from Unifi’s Repreve fabric. The team says the New Era Cap is the first ever NFL merchandise made from Repreve, which is manufactured from plastic bottles.

