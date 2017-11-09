Trending Right Now

DENVER – NFL team Denver Broncos has announced its new official cap will be made from Unifi’s Repreve fabric. The team says the New Era Cap is the first ever NFL merchandise made from Repreve, which is manufactured from plastic bottles.
