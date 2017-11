Published on Thursday, 09 November 2017

Salt-free denim dyeing with lower effluent

Written by John Mowbray

SINGAPORE – Dyestuff and chemical manufacturer Dystar has added Cadira Denim to its portfolio as part of its continued resource efficiency program in a bid to reduce water, waste and energy consumption during denim dyeing.

Using a combination of its pre-reduced liquid indigo dyes and its reducing agent Sera Con C-RDA, Dystar says it allows for salt-free denim dyeing with a strong effluent load reduction.