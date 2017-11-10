PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 10 November 2017

Acrylate repellent coating ‘outperforms’ PFCs

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

PORTLAND – A US company says it has developed a new fluorine-free process ‘using heat and pressure’ that can permanently bond chemical repellent finishes to textile fibres without using water or releasing any hazardous substances.

The new technology claims to outperform previous water repellent finishes based upon ‘C6 and C8’ fluorine chemistry in addition to providing a platform for additional anti-odour, anti-bug, anti-microbial and fire-resistant finishes.

The new dry finishing ‘Aquavent’ technology, which does not repel oil but does have stain release properties, is based on acrylates with hydrocarbon side chains and comes at a time of increased regulatory interest in fluoro-chemistry in both Europe and the USA.

The technology is currently in production for the Spring 2018 season in partnership with a leading US outdoor brand.

Have you also seen?
Dyes test 1
DyStar November 2017

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc November 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek
Advertise With Us
Radici November 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Amfori Foreign Trade November 2017
HeiQ November 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet November 2017

Job of the Week

Be part of something Better - Supply Chain Coordinator at Better Cotton Initiative – London/Geneva

An opportunity to join an enthusiastic and dynamic team that are making significant global changes. Supporting the Senior Manager - Assurance and Supply Chain Compliance, on maintaining the integrity of the Chain of Custody (CoC) guidelines and coordinating the execution of the BCI Assurance Program in your assigned countries.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Reference Tools