Trending Right Now

Published on Friday, 10 November 2017

Acrylate repellent coating ‘outperforms’ PFCs

PORTLAND – A US company says it has developed a new fluorine-free process ‘using heat and pressure’ that can permanently bond chemical repellent finishes to textile fibres without using water or releasing any hazardous substances.

The new technology claims to outperform previous water repellent finishes based upon ‘C6 and C8’ fluorine chemistry in addition to providing a platform for additional anti-odour, anti-bug, anti-microbial and fire-resistant finishes.

The new dry finishing ‘Aquavent’ technology, which does not repel oil but does have stain release properties, is based on acrylates with hydrocarbon side chains and comes at a time of increased regulatory interest in fluoro-chemistry in both Europe and the USA.

The technology is currently in production for the Spring 2018 season in partnership with a leading US outdoor brand.