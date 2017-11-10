Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Friday, 10 November 2017

Levi Strauss makes climate change a focus

Written by Joe Pinkstone
SAN FRANSISCO – Denim giant Levi Strauss & Co has said that it will focus on the issue of climate change as part of its Collaboratory environmental programme which last year focused on ‘water’ where ten fellows were awarded a cumulative total of US$350,000 to help fund initiatives to reduce the impact of water consumption within the apparel industry.

This year the aim is that its fellowship programme allows innovative entrepreneurs the chance to work alongside Levi Strauss & Co to progress innovative, new ideas on how to reduce the apparel industry’s impact on climate change.

