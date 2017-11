Published on Friday, 10 November 2017

Tintex intensifies sustainability drive

Written by David Styles

Details

Credit: Tintex

VILA NOVA DE CERVEIRA – At Performance Days in Munich, Portuguese textile dyeing and finishing specialist, Tintex, has showcased its ‘Naturally Advanced’ campaign.

The latest addition to the company’s range is the ‘smart cotton’, Ecotec by Marchi & Fildi, made from pre consumer waste scraps which the firm claims can lower water consumption by up to 77.9 per cent.