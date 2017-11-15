PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 15 November 2017

Wrangler advances disruptive denim dyeing

Written by John Mowbray
  • Print
Details

TEXAS ­– A new potentially disruptive foam-dyeing process for denim has been unveiled at the at the Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute of Texas Tech University that claims to reduce water and energy use by more than 90 per cent compared to traditional indigo dyeing. 

Early stage investors, including VF corporation brands Wrangler, Lee as well as the Walmart Foundation who were on hand for the launch event, hosted by the developer Indigo Mill Designs (IMD).

A traditional water-based dye tank set-up can be up to 300 yards long. However, the new foam dyeing system for the same amount of fabric is only 30 feet long.

Have you also seen?
Dyes test 1
DyStar November 2017

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc November 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
Radici November 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Amfori Foreign Trade November 2017
HeiQ November 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet November 2017

Job of the Week

Be part of something Better - Supply Chain Coordinator at Better Cotton Initiative – London/Geneva

An opportunity to join an enthusiastic and dynamic team that are making significant global changes. Supporting the Senior Manager - Assurance and Supply Chain Compliance, on maintaining the integrity of the Chain of Custody (CoC) guidelines and coordinating the execution of the BCI Assurance Program in your assigned countries.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Reference Tools