Trending Right Now

Published on Wednesday, 15 November 2017

Wrangler advances disruptive denim dyeing

Written by John Mowbray

TEXAS ­– A new potentially disruptive foam-dyeing process for denim has been unveiled at the at the Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute of Texas Tech University that claims to reduce water and energy use by more than 90 per cent compared to traditional indigo dyeing.

Early stage investors, including VF corporation brands Wrangler, Lee as well as the Walmart Foundation who were on hand for the launch event, hosted by the developer Indigo Mill Designs (IMD).

A traditional water-based dye tank set-up can be up to 300 yards long. However, the new foam dyeing system for the same amount of fabric is only 30 feet long.