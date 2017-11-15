Trending Right Now

Published on Wednesday, 15 November 2017

Alliance highlights factory safety progress

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

DHAKA – The Alliance For Bangladesh Worker Safety has released its fourth annual report, highlighting progress on factory safety and expansion of its water training and empowerment initiatives over the last year. The Alliance says the data confirms it is on track to complete almost all Corrective Action Plans (CAPs).

Alliance executive director Jim Moriarty told Ecotextile News : “The Alliance is now working with the government of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the International Labor Organization (ILO) and others to develop a transition plan that will pave the way for continued factory safety monitoring and maintenance, fire safety training and a confidential worker helpline over the long term.”