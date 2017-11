Published on Wednesday, 15 November 2017

Fluorine-free DWR from Huntsman

Written by Joe Pinkstone

Details

SINGAPORE – Huntsman Textile Effects has launched a new fluorine-free durable water repellent formulation that it says “raises the standard for repellency” compared to other fluorine-free solutions currently on the market.

The non-fluorinated DWR is compliant with bluesign, the ZDHC MRSL and is certified to Oeko-Tex Standard 100.