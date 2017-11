Published on Wednesday, 15 November 2017

Unifi milestone for recycled Repreve fibre

Written by Chris Remington

GREENSBORO – American synthetic and recycled fibre manufacturer, Unifi, has announced that the company has recycled its 10 billionth PET bottle, which it uses to make its high performance ‘Repreve’ fibre.

In the wake of this milestone – and the company’s upcoming Repreve Champions of Sustainability Awards which will be held at the 2018 Outdoor Retailer Winter Market in Denver, from 25-28 January – Unifi is reportedly targeting 20 billion recycled bottles by 2020, and 30 billion by 2022.