PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Thursday, 16 November 2017

Dutch courage pays off with industry award

Written by Chris Remington
  • Print
Details

HILVARENBEEK – Dutch clothing manufacturer, Schijvens Corporate Fashion, has won the 2017 Best Practice Award, awarded by the Fair Wear Foundation (FWF), for its commitment to ensuring its factory staff receive adequate living wages.

Across Europe, and particularly in Turkey, it is common practice for garment factory staff to be underpaid to such an extent that monthly earnings do not cover bare necessities such as rent, food, healthcare and education. This issue has been identified by Schijvens, who, alongside its workers at a Turkish factory, has assessed the adequacy of pay, encompassing the prices of essential items.

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc November 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek
Advertise With Us
Radici November 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Amfori Foreign Trade November 2017
HeiQ November 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet November 2017

Job of the Week

Be part of something Better - Supply Chain Coordinator at Better Cotton Initiative – London/Geneva

An opportunity to join an enthusiastic and dynamic team that are making significant global changes. Supporting the Senior Manager - Assurance and Supply Chain Compliance, on maintaining the integrity of the Chain of Custody (CoC) guidelines and coordinating the execution of the BCI Assurance Program in your assigned countries.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Reference Tools