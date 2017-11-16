Trending Right Now

Published on Thursday, 16 November 2017

Dutch courage pays off with industry award

Written by Chris Remington

Details

HILVARENBEEK – Dutch clothing manufacturer, Schijvens Corporate Fashion, has won the 2017 Best Practice Award, awarded by the Fair Wear Foundation (FWF), for its commitment to ensuring its factory staff receive adequate living wages.

Across Europe, and particularly in Turkey, it is common practice for garment factory staff to be underpaid to such an extent that monthly earnings do not cover bare necessities such as rent, food, healthcare and education. This issue has been identified by Schijvens, who, alongside its workers at a Turkish factory, has assessed the adequacy of pay, encompassing the prices of essential items.