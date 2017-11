Published on Monday, 20 November 2017

BGMEA seeks garment worker wage boards

Written by David Styles

DHAKA – The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has put forward a proposal to the Bangladeshi government to alter labour laws and establish ‘wage boards’ in order to bring in a minimum monthly wage for workers in the country’s ready-made garment (RMG) sector.

Workers’ rights in the region have been pushed to the forefront of debate in recent weeks as the complex situation in post-Rana Plaza Bangladesh continues to divide opinion.