Published on Thursday, 21 December 2017

Better Cotton 2020 target in sight, but rapid growth still required

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
UTRECHT – The Better Cotton Growth and Innovation Fund (GIF) is said to be on target to meet its objective of reaching 5 million cotton farmers by 2020, but still needs to grow rapidly to keep BCI on track to achieve its ambitious targets, transitioning from hundreds of thousands of farmers.

A new report reveals that last year, the GIF directly invested €4.2 million in field-level programs and mobilised an additional €4.7 million in co-funding from partners. These investments enabled over 600,000 farmers to participate in BCI programs over the 2016/17 cotton season.

