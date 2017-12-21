Published on Thursday, 21 December 2017

‘Good progress’ for Vietnamese textile sustainability

Written by David Styles

Details

HANOI – New regulations regarding formaldehyde and azo dye usage in textile manufacturing have been released by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade. These regulations feature specified limits for the permitted levels of both substances in any goods manufactured or sold in Vietnam and will be enforced from May 2018, meaning manufacturers have until then to ensure all their textile products are compliant.

This news coincides with the Race to the Top Programme announcing that its textile partners in Vietnam are ‘making good progress’ in efforts to improve sustainability in the country.