Published on Thursday, 21 December 2017

Nordic nations promote recycled textile drive

Written by David Styles
COPENHAGEN – The Nordic Council of Ministers has published two new reports showcasing the experience of Scandinavian brands on the issue of active lifetimes of textile products. Textile-to-textile recycling has been outlined of one the best solutions to the over consumption of natural resources exhibited by the textile industry.

The initiative being proposed by the organisation suggests that both through designing for ease of recycling – and consequently increasing the potential supply of recycled material – and through using recycled materials in new products, the industry could hugely improve its environmental credentials.

