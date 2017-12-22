Published on Friday, 22 December 2017

Wool sector hits back at LCA ratings

Written by David Styles

BRUSSELS – The IWTO (International Wool Textile Organisation) has set out its vision for the wool industry and how it intends to combat the perceived negative qualities of its product versus other fibres. This month’s Wool Round Table saw speakers from every area of the sector put forward their opinions on how to remedy wool’s reputation as a product with poor environmental credentials.

Industry LCAs (Life Cycle Assessments) have frequently ranked wool as lagging behind its competitors due to the significant land use required to farm sheep, but those in the wool business believe this is wholly inaccurate as the assessments don’t take into account a range of factors or the longevity of the product once it leaves the farm.