Published on Friday, 22 December 2017

Season’s Greetings to all our readers

Written by John Mowbray

As we close down for the Christmas period we’d like to extend ‘Season's Greetings’ to all of our readers and wish everyone all the very best for 2018.

Once again, this year has seen our industry take strides towards becoming a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible sector, and although we feel progress has still been somewhat glacial in parts of the textile sector, we remain optimistic for 2018.

As usual at this time of year, we’ve detailed some of the most interesting and popular news stories which we broke in 2017, which illustrate just how diverse and complex the challenges ahead remain for the global textile supply chain.

A lot has changed over the past 12 months. In January, we celebrated our 10th anniversary of publishing the printed version of Ecotextile News, andthere have also been some very encouraging changes here at MCL as we look to deliver more engaging, refreshing and interest content on a variety of new different platforms.

Out with the old … in with the new

For a start, MCL News & Media – the publisher of Ecotextile News – has significantly strengthened its in-house editorial team to freshen up our content and to introduce a range of new media services which we will develop throughout 2018.

Most of our new journalists worked on the last edition of Ecotextile News including our new assistant editor David Styles who, together with a 1st class degree in Journalism, has worked on various projects and events for companies including the BBC and the Royal Television Society.

Tom Hinchcliffe has also joined the team after stints on the Huffington Post and working as a correspondent for the Yorkshire Times for 4 years, while newly qualified journalist Chris Remington brings with him experience of writing on other MCL textile projects over the past six months.

We’ve also added Tony Whitfield to our in-house team. Tony has worked as a writer and broadcaster in sports journalism for over ten years – his credits include: The Press Association, SportingLife.com, BBC Ceefax, ITV Teletext and 365 Media/Sky Sports Networked Media.

Our new team – which also includes a number of new international freelance correspondents – is certain to boost both the quality and quantity of the news and analysis that we have become well-known for over the past decade.

Importantly, all our journalists are dedicated to environmental issues and have bought into the original vision when Ecotextile News was first launched back in late 2006. That vision was not to build a media company – but to simply use journalism along with our unique knowledge of science, technology and textile technology to positively influence the way the global textile and clothing industries operate.

Our new team stands firmly behind these original principals, and we look forward to 2018, not only with a renewed and re-invigorated editorial team, but also with a great deal of renewed optimism – especially when it comes to Planet Textiles 2018 which takes place in Vancouver on 22nd May; and where we will focus on the challenges of scaling up sustainable innovations and how to finance new ideas and technology.

So the team will simply sign off here with a quick 'Happy Holidays' to you all – we look forward to engaging with you again in 2018 and beyond and once again breaking news on environmental change in our sector.