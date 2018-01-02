Published on Tuesday, 02 January 2018

China probes dumping debacle

Written by David Styles

BEIJING ­– Chinese authorities have announced an investigation into the practices of certain Taiwanese chemical firms after it was alleged by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) that these companies have been selling chemicals in China for unfairly low rates.

This news comes at the same time as the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has made similar claims against Malaysian and American sellers of butyric alcohol ­– used in the production of textile coatings, adhesives and auxiliaries – have been ‘dumping’ products in the Chinese market.