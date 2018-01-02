Published on Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Indian dyeing pollution under new scrutiny

TIRIPUR – An unprecedented special monitoring committee has been initiated in India’s textile-producing city of Tiripur. The decision was made following a meeting between representatives of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the department for agriculture, Dyers Association of Tiripur (DAT), and local farmers.

Recent electrical conductivity tests conducted in the region indicated that water samples taken from locations near certain production facilities had a much higher salt level than is permitted. Readings between 10 dS/m to 12.5 dS/m were reported in some cases.