Published on Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Report highlights strengthened brand sustainability

Written by David Styles

NEW YORK – A trend, most commonly caused by consumer and employee engagement, has seen many brands – including those in the textile and fashion sectors – shift towards a more sustainable way of operating, according to a survey conducted by McKinsey and Company.

In response to heightened customer and stakeholder expectations, the report found that sustainability programmes have become more entwined than ever before with companies’ production and operational procedures in order to champion transparency and fulfil certain public goals.