Published on Thursday, 04 January 2018

Italy encourages circular overhaul

Written by David Styles

ROME – The Italian government has published a strategic paper aimed at promoting the adoption of a circular business model amongst its manufacturers are retailers – a move which could significantly alter the practices of many of the nation’s textile and apparel brands.

Put forward by the Italian Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Economic Development, the document outlines the country’s commitment to implement a broader strategy of sustainable development to support the efficient use of resources.