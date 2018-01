Published on Thursday, 04 January 2018

Oeko-Tex reboots standards portfolio

Written by David Styles

ZURICH – Oeko-Tex has carried out its annual review of standards which sees amendments to standards including; Detox to Zero, the Eco Passport, the STeP limit value tables, Made in Green, Standard 100, and the Leather Standard.

The changes are set to be effective as of April 1st 2018 upon the conclusion of a three month transition period, allowing brands to adjust to the newly updated criteria.