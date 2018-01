Published on Thursday, 04 January 2018

Archroma becomes UN Global Compact signatory

Written by David Styles

REINACH – The textile colour and chemical specialists Archroma has become a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact – a voluntary CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative with over 9,500 participating companies.

Archroma says signing up to the agreement signifies the firm’s dedication to sustainability of every kind, underlined by this commitment to adhere to the UN Global Compact’s 10 principles, these include; human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption.