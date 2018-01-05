Published on Friday, 05 January 2018

Localised pollution tax hits Chinese firms

BEIJING – China has announced the introduction of an environment protection tax, apparently targeted at cutting pollution from manufacturing facilities. Another sign that the nation’s authorities are looking to improve the reputation of its industries, including textile manufacturing.

Any organisation found to be omitting a pollutant which is categorised as harmful to the environment will pay the aforementioned tax. Noise, air, water and solid waste pollution will all be taken into account as part of this new initiative.