Published on Friday, 05 January 2018

Water-saving towels to debut at Heimtextil

Written by David Styles

CALDAS DE VIZELA – Portuguese home textiles manufacturer, Mundotextil, has launched a range of towels made from cotton, which it claims uses a fraction of the water and energy comparative to the industry norm.

The towel, manufactured using Marchi & Fildi’s Ecotec cotton yarn – a product which the company says can contain up to 80 per cent pre-consumer cotton offcuts and clippings – is said to save up to 77.9 per cent of water usage in production, according to a LCA assessment.