PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma January 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 05 January 2018

Online map links apparel brands to Chinese textile mills

Written by John Mowbray
  • Print
Details

NEW YORK – The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs (IPE) in China have launched a new online transparency tool that maps leading multinational brands and retail corporations to their suppliers’ environmental performance in China.

The new the IPE Green Supply Chain Map is based on publicly available data from the Chinese government, IPE’s database and on the apparel side of things, cooperation between six brands including Target, Esprit, New Balance, Puma, Gap Inc. and Inditex.

Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Texworld January 2018
Nimkartek