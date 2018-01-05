Published on Friday, 05 January 2018

Online map links apparel brands to Chinese textile mills

NEW YORK – The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs (IPE) in China have launched a new online transparency tool that maps leading multinational brands and retail corporations to their suppliers’ environmental performance in China.

The new the IPE Green Supply Chain Map is based on publicly available data from the Chinese government, IPE’s database and on the apparel side of things, cooperation between six brands including Target, Esprit, New Balance, Puma, Gap Inc. and Inditex.