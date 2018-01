Published on Friday, 05 January 2018

Ten new firms following Roadmap to Zero

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – Ten new companies have been announced as members of the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero programme – a coalition now made up of 85 contributors.

Becoming affiliated with the initiative signifies a brand’s intention to adopt best practices regarding chemical management along with the implementation of ZDHC tools such as the MRSL (Manufacturing Restricted Substances List) and wastewater guidelines.