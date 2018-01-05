Published on Friday, 05 January 2018

Study underway to measure textile microfibre release

Written by John Mowbray

Details

BÖNNIGHEIM – It has been six years since the issue of microplastics polluting oceans was reported in Ecotextile news. In the intervening years an increasing amount of momentum has gathered behind research projects to determine the extent of the problem and attempt to formulate a solution.

Oeko-Tex, along with its industry partners, are currently pursuing their own answers to the questions which hang over the textile industry surrounding microplastic pollution through a new project that looks at measuring microplastic fibres in textile effluents

The latest findings of the project are set to be announced and discussed at Texworld Paris in February.