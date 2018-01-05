PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma January 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 05 January 2018

Study underway to measure textile microfibre release

Written by John Mowbray
  • Print
Details

BÖNNIGHEIM – It has been six years since the issue of microplastics polluting oceans was reported in Ecotextile news. In the intervening years an increasing amount of momentum has gathered behind research projects to determine the extent of the problem and attempt to formulate a solution.

Oeko-Tex, along with its industry partners, are currently pursuing their own answers to the questions which hang over the textile industry surrounding microplastic pollution through a new project that looks at measuring microplastic fibres in textile effluents

The latest findings of the project are set to be announced and discussed at Texworld Paris in February.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Texworld January 2018
Nimkartek