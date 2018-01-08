PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma January 2018
Published on Monday, 08 January 2018

Kemin moves into textiles with Garmon

Written by David Styles
SAN MARINO ­– Garmon Chemicals, supplier of textile chemicals and auxiliaries, has been acquired by multinational food ingredient company, Kemin Industries – a firm who has made no secret of its desire to diversify into the textile sector.  

Garmon claims to have been the first textile chemical producer to be Greenscreen certified and has made its name predominantly in the denim treatment sector through the development of, amongst others, a safer system of denim bleaching which was launched in 2015.

