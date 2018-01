Published on Monday, 08 January 2018

Washing machine to prevent microfibre pollution from textiles

LAS VEGAS – Xeros Technologies says it has developed washing machine components capable of reducing water use by 50 per cent and prevents microfibre shedding from synthetic clothing. The company says it is estimated that each laundry cycle creates hundreds of thousands of microfibres from textiles.

Recently, Ecotextile News has shown the extent of damage microplastics do to ocean and marine life across the world.