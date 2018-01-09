Published on Tuesday, 09 January 2018

Campaign seeks transparent textile trail

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – Human rights campaign groups including Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC), Human Rights Watch and International Labor Rights Forum have begun to distribute ‘golden boxes’ of petition signatures to fashion brands which, as yet, have not committed to supply chain transparency.

Brands such as Armani, Primark and Walmart will receive the boxes which demand the retailers adhere to a ‘Transparency Pledge’ as part of the #GoTransparent campaign – an initiative aimed at revealing garment suppliers and forcing companies to adopt more ethical and sustainable practices.