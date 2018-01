Published on Tuesday, 09 January 2018

Zalando joins forces with Fashion for Good

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – European online fashion retailer, Zalando, has become a partner of Fashion for Good in a project designed ‘to accelerate and scale sustainable innovation in the fashion industry’.

The partnership looks set to provide Zalando with access to the various platforms affiliated to Fashion for Good, while adding to an ever-growing list of brands keen to work alongside the Amsterdam-headquartered organisation.