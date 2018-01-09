Published on Tuesday, 09 January 2018

Taiwan textile manufacturer issues first ‘green’ bonds

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

TAIPEI – Textile manufacturer Far Eastern New Century Corporation (FENC) has been listed on Taiwan’s over the counter bourse, marking the first ‘green’ debt issued by a private enterprise in the country.

The company says it has aimed to progress the circular economy in the textile industry and reduce reliance of petrochemicals. The firm also says it has plans to build waterless dyeing equipment, as the proceeds from the sale of the bond would be used to build a new environmental facility in New Taipei to improve the polymer manufacturing process to involve less Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).