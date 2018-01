Published on Tuesday, 09 January 2018

Green light for recycled PET project

Written by David Styles

Details

MUMBAI – Sutlej Textiles has received a share price boost following the announcement that its board has given its approval to a recycled polyester production project in Jammu Kashmir.

Following the decision from China to rethink its policy of importing waste from overseas, the recycled polyester market looks set for an interesting time as manufacturers from around the globe may seek to fill the space which Chinese firms will inevitably vacate.