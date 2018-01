Published on Wednesday, 10 January 2018

Green Theme receives Eco Passport certification

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Details

PORTLAND – Green Theme International has announced that it has received Eco Passport certification by Oeko-Tex, after evaluation from the Hohenstein Institute. The certification was awarded for Green Theme’s Aquavent water-repellency product, which the company says will benefit finished fabrics and apparel textiles.