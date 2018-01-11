Published on Thursday, 11 January 2018

Circular economy allies strengthen collaboration

Written by David Styles

Details

OAKLAND – The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute have announced a formal collaboration between the organisations, targeted at furthering their mutual ambitions to champion a circular economy.

Despite an official partnership only being announced now, both institutions have been working together for the past two years in various projects aimed at accelerating learning opportunities, sharing best practices, and building collaborative working relationships.