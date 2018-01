Published on Thursday, 11 January 2018

Turkish delight over ecolabel launch

Written by David Styles

ANKARA – The Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced the introduction of the nation’s own ecolabel certification which will apply to textiles manufactured in Turkey.

The relevant legislation is being introduced in order to encourage energy efficiency, waste minimisation and sustainable production and is said to have been designed in order to integrate with the existing EU ecolabelling legislature.