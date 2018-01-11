Published on Thursday, 11 January 2018

Fashion for Good partners with adidas

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – Fashion for Good and adidas have announced a partnership which will see the global innovation platform strengthen its ties with the sportswear sector and see adidas underline its commitment to sustainability.

As the partnership was unveiled, it was stated that adidas will contribute to various elements of the Fashion for Good agenda, one of which being the development of the Full Fashion for Good Experience – described as an experiential, consumer-facing concept space that will open to the public in the autumn of 2018.