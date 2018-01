Published on Monday, 15 January 2018

Tintex ditches conventional cotton

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Details

Photo: Tintex

NEW YORK - Tintex has announced that it has completely switched from using conventional cotton and the launch of a new range. Naturally Advanced Cotton by Tintex has a choice of four responsible cotton solutions, the company says. These include the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), Ecotec by Marchi and Fildi, GOTS certified organic cotton, and Supima.