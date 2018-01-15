Published on Monday, 15 January 2018

Foreign Trade Association becomes amfori

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

BRUSSELS – The Foreign Trade Association (FTA) has become amfori as the organisation says expectations towards businesses are increasing, in regard to sustainability concerns. Amfori says its no longer enough to deliver goods at low prices as more consideration is being given to environmental impacts and corporate social responsibility.

The FTA had been established for 40 years and the organisation says it now aims to work towards the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development goals to offer services and tools to businesses to improve the social and environmental aspects of their supply chains.